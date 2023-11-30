A house explodes and bursts into flames in Minnesota, killing at least 1 person, fire chief says

Authorities say an early morning explosion and subsequent fire leveled a home in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb, killing one person. South Metro Fire Department Chief Mark Juelfs says the explosion happened just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday in South St. Paul. Juelfs says firefighters arrived within minutes of the explosion and quickly extinguished the flames. They found the person dead in the home’s garage. Juelfs says authorities don’t yet know the identity of the person or if anyone else was in the house at the time. He says fire, police and public works officials are working to determine the cause of the blast.

