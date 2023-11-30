Adelson adding NBA team to resume of casino mogul, GOP power broker, US and Israel newspaper owner
By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The prospective new owner of the Dallas Mavericks is one of the richest women in the world, a Las Vegas casino mogul, and a U.S. and Israel power broker and newspaper publisher. A federal regulatory filing says that after selling $2 billion in stock to buy the NBA franchise, Miriam Adelson still will be the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands — the international casino company her late husband built. The $3.5 billion purchase by the Adelson and Dumont families from team owner Mark Cuban would make Adelson one of a few female sports team owners. A family statement Wednesday confirms the deal and says it could be complete by the end of the year.