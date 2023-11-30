Judge extends pause on John Oates’ sale of stake in business with Daryl Hall as arbitration proceeds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has sided with Daryl Hall in his request to keep temporarily blocking John Oates from selling his potentially lucrative share of the Hall & Oates duo’s joint venture without his longtime partner’s permission. The jurist in Nashville issued a temporary injunction until an arbitrator weighs in on the sale, or until Feb. 17. Hall has called the proposed sale the “ultimate partnership betrayal.” A court declaration by Hall says the venture in question, Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, includes Hall & Oates trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income and website and social media assets. An attorney for Oates says the musician proceeded as he was allowed under their business agreement.

