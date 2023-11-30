Bubba Wallace hit by depression following best friend Ryan Blaney’s NASCAR championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bubba Wallace acknowledged it was difficult for him to find joy in best friend Ryan Blaney’s first NASCAR championship. Wallace himself had the best season of his career, but the jealousy he felt over Blaney’s triumph was overwhelming. He has long spoken out about his struggles with mental health. Now in Nashville to celebrate the end of the NASCAR season, Wallace is able to appreciate his own accomplishments and also feel happiness for Blaney’s coronation.

