Coup leader Guy Philippe repatriated to Haiti as many question his next role in country in upheaval
By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Notorious coup leader Guy Philippe has returned to Haiti after the U.S. government repatriated him. His arrival is sparking concerns that his presence could unleash further upheaval on a country already reeling from gang violence and political instability. It wasn’t clear what role, if any, Philippe expected to play upon his return to Haiti, which is under siege by gangs that grew extremely powerful in the political vacuum created by the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Philippe’s attorney, Jean Joseph Louicher, confirmed to The Associated Press that Philippe arrived in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Thursday morning. Philippe could not be immediately reached for comment.