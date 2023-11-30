Drivers would pay $15 to enter busiest part of NYC under plan to raise funds for mass transit
By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Most drivers would pay $15 to enter Manhattan’s central business district under a plan released by New York officials. The congestion pricing plan will be the first such program in the United States if it if is approved by transportation officials early next year. Revenue from the tolls, projected to be roughly $1 billion annually, would be used to finance borrowing to upgrade the city’s mass transit systems. Under the plan, passenger car drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street would be charged $15 electronically, while the fee for small trucks would be $24 and $36 for large trucks. Cities like London and Stockholm have similar programs.