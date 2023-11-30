Ferry operators around the country to receive $220M in federal grants to modernize fleets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Biden administration will issue $220 million in grants to modernize the country’s ferry systems. The administrator of the Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday in San Francisco that the grants will focus on expanding ferry service in rural communities. She says the grants will help them acquire modern ferries, including electric boats, and upgrade shore infrastructure to support low-emission ferry service. She says 12 ferry operators in the territory of American Samoa and the states of California, Washington, Alaska, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina will receive grants.

