Live updates | Live updates | More Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners are released under truce

The Israeli military has released 30 more Palestinian prisoners after eight more Israeli hostages were freed from captivity in the Gaza Strip under the temporary cease-fire. The army says the Israeli hostages are receiving medical care in Israel and are being reunited with their families. This marks the seventh straight night of hostage and prisoner releases under a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. But any further renewal of the truce could prove more daunting. Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.

By The Associated Press

