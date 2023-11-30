North Carolina trial judges block election board changes made by Republican legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina trial judges have blocked portions of a new law that will eliminate Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority to pick election board members. The three state judges agreed unanimously on Thursday to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Cooper. His lawyers argued that the alterations to the State Board of Elections and county boards in all 100 counties are unconstitutional and need to be stopped now. The changes were approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, which transferred the authority to pick election board members to lawmakers. The Republican legislative leaders whom Cooper has sued can appeal the decision. How the issue ultimately plays out could affect how the 2024 elections are administered in the ninth-largest U.S. state.

