On ‘Innocence,’ Kenny G’s jazz lullabies aren’t just for kids. They’re for everyone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four decades into his career, which includes 20 studio albums, a Grammy, and the Guinness World Record for bestselling jazz artist, saxophonist Kenny G is nowhere near done. Up next: an album of lullabies titled “Innocence,” out Friday. It is a collection of lullabies — familiar and new — arranged in an idiosyncratic Kenny G fashion. The multi-instrumentalist and composer tells The Associated Press that he’s made music for people to get engaged to, to get married to, and to make babies to — lullabies simply complete the circle. And no, they won’t make his set list.

