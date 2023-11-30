UN atomic chief backs nuclear power at COP28 as world reckons with proliferation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world wants more nuclear energy as a means to fight climate change and supply an ever-growing demand for electricity, part of a generational shift in thinking on atomic power. That’s according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He made the comments in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press at the COP28 climate talks. He called the inclusion of nuclear power at the summit, where he said a major nuclear agreement was likely, showed just how far the formerly “taboo” subject had come. However, he acknowledged the challenge still posed for his agency in monitoring nuclear programs in countries, particularly in Iran.

