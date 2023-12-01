A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has been jolted by an earthquake that residents dozens of miles away in Dhaka say shook buildings. No damage or injuries have been immediately reported. The United States Geological Survey said the 5.5 magnitude tremor struck the country at 9:35 a.m. Saturday and had a depth of 6 miles with the epicenter at Ramganj in the southeastern Bangladeshi district Lakshmipur. Many Bangladeshis wrote on Facebook that they were scared after the quake shook buildings in Dhaka, the capital. Bangladesh has experienced several earthquakes this year, including one that struck along the border of northeast India in August.

