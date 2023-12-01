A look back at 50 years of Kiss-tory as the legendary band prepares to take its final bow

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years ago, four young New Yorkers dragged their guitars, amps and drums to a loft on 23rd Street in New York, dreaming of becoming the biggest band in the world. This weekend, Kiss, with two different members currently in the fold, will say its goodbyes about 10 blocks north of that loft. Kiss will play Madison Square Garden, having become, if not the biggest band in the world, certainly one of the biggest, one that’s redefined expectations for the live concert experience. Their final concerts will come Friday and Saturday.

