Biden is heading to Hollywood for a major fundraiser featuring Steven Spielberg and Shonda Rhimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will head to Los Angeles next week for a big-dollar event that will be his first since strikes by writers and actors effectively ground his fundraising to a halt in the heart of the entertainment industry. The event next Friday is at the home of Michael Smith, a celebrity interior designer, and his partner James Costos, a former HBO executive who was President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Spain. It’s expected to raise millions and draw a star-studded crowd. Director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, are among the hosts of the event.

