Death toll from Alaska landslide hits 5 as authorities recover another body; 1 person still missing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of one of two people who had been missing following a deadly landslide last week in the southeast Alaska community of Wrangell. Alaska State Troopers say the body of 65-year-old Otto Florschutz was found late Thursday afternoon. One person, 12-year-old Derek Heller, remained missing following the late night Nov. 20 landslide that came down into the path of three homes, one of which was unoccupied. Five people have been confirmed killed in the landslide. They are Florschutz; Timothy and Beth Heller and two of their children, Kara, and Mara. Florschutz’s wife, Christina Florschutz, survived.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.