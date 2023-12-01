Female athletes sue the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
A group of female athletes has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school. Thirty-two women, all varsity beach volleyball and club rowing athletes, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of depriving women of equal treatment and benefits, equal athletic aid, and equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene seeks correction of the violations and unspecified damages.