Former Memphis officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death had some violations in prior prison guard job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of the five former Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols had incurred some policy violations in a prior prison guard job and faced accusations of excessive force that his department deemed unfounded or unsubstantiated. Demetrius Haley worked for the Shelby County Division of Corrections from 2015 until 2020. The county department found no violation for an accusation of excessive force for using a chemical spray on an inmate in 2015. Haley was found in violation in 2015 for giving confidential information to an inmate and not reporting when an inmate told him of plans to smuggle in contraband. Those records and troves more have been newly unsealed due to a judge’s order.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

