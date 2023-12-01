Harris heads to Dubai to tackle delicate tasks of talking climate and Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will face two delicate tasks when she attends a climate summit this weekend in Dubai. She’ll be trying to demonstrate U.S. environmental leadership despite President Joe Biden’s absence from the annual gathering on climate change. And she’ll meet with regional leaders to work to nudge forward fragile efforts to shape the next phase of the war between Israel and Hamas. Harris has only a brief opportunity to accomplish either goal while she’s in the United Arab Emirates. She leaves Washington on Friday and is scheduled to appear only briefly at the United Nations conference known as COP28.

By WILL WEISSERT and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

