Hezbollah and Israeli troops exchange fire along the border as 2 people are killed in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has attacked several Israeli army posts along the border. And two Lebanese citizens were killed when Israel shelled a village in southern Lebanon. Friday’s attacks were the first by Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border since the start of a truce last week between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas group which is an ally of Hezbollah. That cease-fire collapsed on Friday to plunge the conflict back into open combat. Israel’s shelling of the Lebanese village of Houla killed a woman and her son. That’s according to security officials. The latest deaths raise to at least 15 the number of civilians killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past eight weeks.

