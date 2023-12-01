House Republicans reiterate their demand for Hunter Biden to appear for a private deposition
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are demanding that Hunter Biden appear this month for a closed-door deposition, rejecting his offer to testify publicly while pledging to release a transcript of the private interview for transparency. House Oversight Committee chair James Comer and Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan reiterated the parameters of the subpoena issued last month to Hunter Biden in a letter to his attorney Friday. This comes after the president’s son refused their request for closed-door testimony, saying it can be manipulated. Republicans have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Joe Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business.