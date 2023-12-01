Katie Ledecky loses a home 400-meter freestyle race for the first time in 11 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — For the first time in 11 years, Katie Ledecky has lost a 400-meter freestyle race in an American pool. Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh took the title at the U.S. Open championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. McIntosh took the title in a meet record of 3 minutes, 59.42 seconds. Ledecky touched next, nearly 3 seconds behind. Ledecky’s last loss in a 400 free in her home country was the 2012 U.S. Olympic trials, when she placed third at age 15. Last March, the 17-year-old McIntosh also snapped Ledecky’s nine-year U.S. win streak in the 200 free.

