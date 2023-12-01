Pakistan’s highest court hears petition on forceful deportation of Afghans born in the country

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court is hearing a petition by human rights activists seeking to halt the forceful deportation of Afghans who were born in Pakistan and those who would be at risk if they were returned to Afghanistan. The session started on Friday, a day after the country’s southwestern Baluchistan province announced that it’s setting a target of 10,000 Afghans who are in the country illegally for police to arrest and deport every day. Pakistan is home to millions of Afghans, and around 1.7 million of them were unregistered or without proper documentation. Pakistan says its crackdown on illegal migration doesn’t target Afghans, though they make up most of the foreigners in the country.

