Putin orders the Russian military to add 170,000 troops for a total of 1.32 million

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to increase the number of troops by nearly 170,000 to a total of 1.32 million. The order came as Moscow’s military action in Ukraine continues into its 22nd month. It is the second such expansion of the army since 2018. Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement following the decree on Friday that the order doesn’t imply another call-up or any “significant expansion of conscription” into mandatory military service. The increase in numbers instead will be implemented gradually by recruiting more volunteer contract soldiers. The ministry cited what they call “the special military operation” in Ukraine and the expansion of NATO as the reasons for beefing up the army.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.