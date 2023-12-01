Republicans say new Georgia voting districts comply with court ruling, but Democrats disagree

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican lawmakers have approved new voting districts for themselves, but Democrats say the proposals are still racially discriminatory against Black voters. The state House on Friday voted to approve a new House map and the Senate voted to approve a new Senate map. No congressional map has yet been introduced. Republicans say their legislative plans will comply with a federal judge’s order to add Black-majority districts. The judge in October found Georgia’s congressional and legislative maps were illegal because they diluted Black voting power. But Democrats are predicting the judge will find the Republican plans are still illegal and draw his own maps.

