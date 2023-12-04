Heavy rains leave at least 8 people dead as Michaung makes landfall on India’s southeastern coast

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A powerful storm began making landfall along India’s southeastern coastline on Tuesday, unleashing torrential rains and strong winds that killed at least eight people, officials said. Tropical Storm Michaung has started crossing the coastline of Andhra Pradesh state. An official is warning of a storm surge that could worsen conditions in the region that has already been inundated. Another state in the south, Tamil Nadu, experienced days of heavy rains in the lead-up to the storm. Downpours triggered accidents that led to at least eight deaths across four vulnerable districts. Rains also pounded parts of Odisha state in the east, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or severe damage.

