UConn fell to its worst ranking in 30 years when the Huskies dropped to 17th in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll, The last time the Huskies were ranked this low was the second poll of the 1993-94 season when they were 18th. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice. UCLA, N.C. State, Iowa and Texas rounded out the top five.

