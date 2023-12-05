Australian government hopes to rush laws that could detain dangerous migrants

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government hopes to rush legislation through Parliament that could place behind bars some of the migrants who have been freed since the High Court ruled their indefinite detention was unconstitutional. The Senate on Tuesday passed draft legislation that would create so-called community safety orders. Immigration Minister Andrew Giles would be able to apply to a judge to imprison migrants with criminal records for violent or sexual offenses because they pose an unacceptable risk to the public. Giles declined to say how many of the 148 who can’t be deported might be detained under community safety orders. The government hopes the legislation will pass the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

