Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut plane’s engines indicted on endangerment charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight has been indicted on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of endangering an aircraft. However, Joseph Emerson is no longer charged with attempted murder. The district attorney in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, announced the grand jury’s indictment Tuesday. Emerson is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Thursday. Prosecutors accused Emerson of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight in October while he was riding in the cockpit jump seat as an off-duty pilot. Emerson previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges filed by state prosecutors.

