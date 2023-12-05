Family sues Panera, saying its caffeinated lemonade led to Florida man’s cardiac arrest

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The family of a 46-year-old Florida man has filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against a restaurant chain, claiming its caffeine-filled lemonade drink led to his death. David Brown had high blood pressure and didn’t drink energy drinks, but the lawsuit said he believed the Panera Charged Lemonade was safe. According to the lawsuit, the lemonade was not advertised as an energy drink and was offered in the same place as the restaurant’s non-caffeinated or less-caffeinated drinks. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Superior Court in Delaware, where Panera Bread Company is registered. An email seeking comment was sent to Panera’s corporate offices.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.