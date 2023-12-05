Florida man, already facing death for a 1998 murder, now indicted for a 2nd. Detectives fear others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted murderer already on Florida’s death row for the slaying of one woman 25 years ago is now charged with a second killing. Broward County detectives announced Tuesday that 64-year-old Lucious Boyd is now charged with the December 1998 slaying of 41-year-old Nancy Truppner, a former businesswoman from Puerto Rico. Her body was found near Fort Lauderdale two weeks after 21-year-old Dawnia Dacosta was kidnapped, raped and murdered. Boyd was convicted of her slaying in 2002 and sentenced to death. In both cases, the former mortician was tied to the women through DNA evidence. Detectives believe Boyd might be tied to more deaths. The Broward County Public Defender’s Office had no comment Tuesday.

