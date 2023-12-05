Midwest mystery: Iowa man still missing, 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found on highway

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It has been two weeks since David Schultz’s semi-truck was found on a rural highway in northwest Iowa, its trailer still filled with baby pigs he was transporting. Searchers have scoured 100,000 acres near the highway in the days since the 53-year-old man disappeared without success, and his wife said something must have gone wrong. Schultz didn’t arrive with the load of pigs on Nov. 21 in Sac City, Iowa, as expected. On Monday, the search was paused as searchers considered their next steps, convinced they would have found Schultz if he had wandered off because of a medical emergency or some other problem.

