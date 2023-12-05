Freezing rain causes accidents that leave 3 dead in Germany while Munich airport resumes flights

BERLIN (AP) — Freezing rain and cold weather buffeting Germany have been blamed for traffic accidents that left three dead while Munich Airport temporarily suspended flights. Police say one student was killed in a crash involving a school bus in the Erzgebirge mountains in the eastern German state of Saxony. At least 10 other schoolchildren and two adults were taken to a hospital. In Munich, all flights were either canceled or postponed between 6 a.m. and noon on Tuesday with the airport warning that many flights scheduled for later in the day might also be affected by the severe weather conditions. The airport, Germany’s second-biggest, resumed operations around midday.

