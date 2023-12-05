Patients of color more often brace for unfair treatment in health care, survey finds

A new survey shows 55% of Black patients said they feel like they must be very careful about their appearance to be treated fairly at medical visits. That’s similar to the rate for Hispanic and Alaska Native patients – and nearly double the rate for white patients. The poll released Tuesday by KFF, a health policy research group, found people of color brace against discrimination in health care far more often than white people. Experts say the survey points to deeper problems that can influence critical interactions between a doctor and patient.

