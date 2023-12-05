Putin to discuss Israel-Hamas war during a 1-day trip to Saudi Arabia and UAE

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a one-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia focused on the Israeli-Hamas war and also host the Iranian president in Moscow this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Putin will visit both countries on Wednesday. Peskov told reporters that the talks will focus on bilateral relations, the war between Israel and Hamas and other international issues. Putin’s trip was first announced on Monday by his foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, who didn’t give a date for the visits when he spoke to the Russian news outlet Life. Peskov also said that Putin will host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the Kremlin on Thursday.

