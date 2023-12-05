Senior EU official warns of huge security risk in Europe over Christmas as Israel-Hamas war rages

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson is warning that Europe faces “a huge risk of terrorist attacks” over the Christmas holiday period. Her warning comes days after a man stabbed a German-Filipino tourist to death and injured two other people with a hammer near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The suspected assailant had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group just before the attack. Johansson told reporters Tuesday that “the war between Israel and Hamas, and the polarization it causes in our society” are fueling the risk of extremist attacks.

