Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

