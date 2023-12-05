Top TV of 2023: AP’s selections include ‘Succession,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Swarm’
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Did you watch “Beef” yet? What about “The Bear”? It seems there’s always a show or two that maybe you’ve meant to watch and just haven’t gotten around to it yet. Or, a title could have skipped you completely. The Associated Press has compiled a list of 10 TV shows — not ranked and in no particular order — which are worth adding to your “to be watched” list or are perfect for bingeing around the holidays. “The Golden Bachelor” makes the list. Also selected are comedies “Shrinking,” “The Big Door Prize,” “The Other Two” and “Jury Duty,” as well as dramas “Swarm,” “Perry Mason” and “Succession.”