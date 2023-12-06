Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to receive Serbian passport, president says
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak will be getting a Serbian passport. Wozniak, who teamed up with the late Steve Jobs to found Apple in 1976, was in Serbia on Wednesday ahead of the Balkan country’s parliamentary and local elections on Dec. 17. The visit was seen by Serbia’s opposition as a boost for President Aleksandar Vučić and his populist right-wing governing party. Wozniak said he feels “so lucky” to be in Serbia and that he and his wife Janet, who is also getting a passport, will promote Serbia in the U.S.