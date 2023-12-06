California inmate charged with attempted murder in attack on Kristin Smart’s killer

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A twice-convicted killer has been charged with attempted murder for a prison yard attack on a fellow inmate convicted of the high-profile killing of California college student Kristin Smart, who vanished 27 years ago. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that 43-year-old Jason Richard Budrow slashed the neck of Paul Flores on Aug. 23 at Pleasant Valley State Prison. Flores was recently transferred there after being sentenced for the murder of Smart, who disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo in 1996. Budrow is serving life terms for killing a girlfriend in 2010 and strangling serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe at another prison in 2021.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.