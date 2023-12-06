Deputy US marshal detained after ‘inappropriate behavior’ while intoxicated on flight, agency says

The U.S. Marshals say a deputy was detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of acting inappropriately while intoxicated on a flight from New York. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press Wednesday the federal agent was flying to London to bring back a person suspected of a crime when the agent was accused of inappropriate behavior toward at least one woman on board. The official was not authorized to publicly detail the ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. Marshals said in a statement it is cooperating with the UK investigation.

