J Balvin returns to his reggaeton roots on the romantic ‘Amigos’ — and no, it is not about Bad Bunny
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — J Balvin has released his latest single, “Amigos.” He calls it a “romantic reggaeton” track that takes him back to his roots. One thing that it isn’t? Balvin tells The Associated Press it’s not a response to Bad Bunny’s “Thunder Y Lightning,” which used Balvin’s name as a diss. Instead, Balvin says he considers Bad Bunny like a “little brother.” As for “Amigos,” which was released Thursday, Balvin says his song is about falling into a routine in a relationship and working to keep the passion alive.