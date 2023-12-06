‘Know My Name’ author Chanel Miller has written a children’s book, ‘Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All’

NEW YORK (AP) — Chanel Miller’s next book after her prize-winning memoir “Know My Name” will help fulfill a longtime dream to write and illustrate children’s stories. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that Miller’s “Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All” will be released April 23. The publisher is calling the book a “funny and poignant story of friendship and community” centered on a New York City laundromat, a 10-year-old detective and the timeless mystery of missing socks. Miller was first known to the public as “Emily Doe,” the anonymous victim of sexual assault.

