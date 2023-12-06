Norfolk Southern to end relocation aid right after one-year anniversary of its fiery Ohio derailment

Norfolk Southern railroad plans to stop paying relocation aid to people displaced by last February’s fiery derailment in eastern Ohio right after the one-year anniversary of the crash. Railroad officials announced the change this week as they reiterated their long-term commitment to helping the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding area recover. Norfolk Southern has committed more than $103 million in aid to the area, and the railroad said fewer than 100 households are still receiving the relocation aid at this point because most have returned home. Altogether, the railroad’s response to the derailment has cost nearly $1 billion. That total will continue to grow as the cleanup continues and lawsuits move forward.

