Sundance lineup for 40th edition features Kristen Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Steven Soderbergh
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun play a satellite and a buoy in love, and Will Ferrell takes a road trip with his best friend who is transitioning in films heading to Sundance this year. Organizers announcement on Wednesday reveals a diverse and robust lineup of 82 feature-length films from 24 countries for the 40th edition of the film festival. The lineup includes the return of one of Sundance’s original prodigies, Steven Soderbergh, with the genre film “Presence.” The Sundance Film Festival will kick off in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 18 and run through Jan. 28.