UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school. Multiple people were shot at on UNLV’s campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.