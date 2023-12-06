US expects to announce new weapons aid for Ukraine as Congress is stalled on more funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is expected to announce a new $175 million package of military aid to Ukraine. The aid comes as Congress remains stalled on legislation that would provide new funding for Ukraine as well as money for Israel’s war with Hamas and other security needs. The Biden administration has said money to aid Ukraine is running out, and the Pentagon packages of weapons and other equipment for the war have become much smaller in recent months. The package expected to be announced Wednesday includes guided missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, and also anti-armor systems and high-speed anti-radiation missiles.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

