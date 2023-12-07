Construction of a cable to connect the power grids of Greece and Cyprus is set to start next year

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Greek official says construction of the 1.9 billion euro ($2.05 billion) section of an electricity cable that will connect the power grids of Greece and Cyprus is slated to begin in the new year. The renamed Great Sea Interconnector will eventually extend to also connect Israel’s power grid. Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator Chief Manousos Manousakis on Thursday called the cable “of strategic significance” which would herald cheaper and cleaner energy for Cyprus. Cyprus energy minister George Papanastasiou said the Crete-Cyprus section of the cable should be ready by 2029 at the latest. He added that technical talks on moving ahead with the Cyprus-Israel section of the electricity cable are on hiatus because of the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.

