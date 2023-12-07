Hopes for a Mercosur-EU trade deal fade yet again as leaders meet in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — The heads of state from South America’s Mercosur trade bloc are in Rio de Janeiro for a meeting that is expected to disappoint members hoping to finalize a deal with the European Union. Negotiations with the EU are set to be the gathering’s main topic, and host Brazil had aimed for a swift conclusion to draw out a deal. But the government of Argentina, the bloc’s second-biggest economy, has said it opposes it, while some analysts and observers doubt it will be achieved this year or even the next.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

