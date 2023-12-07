Judge says ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines can be released before trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge says an ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a passenger flight can be released from jail pending trial. Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to reduced charges of reckless endangerment at his arraignment Thursday. He previously faced attempted murder charges. Emerson has also pleaded not guilty to a federal charge. He will need to post a $50,000 bond, stay away from drugs, and not come within 30 feet of an operable aircraft as conditions of release. Emerson is accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco in October while riding in the cockpit as an off-duty pilot.

