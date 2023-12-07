Lawsuit accuses NY college of negligence for harboring ex-con who abused students

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York college where ex-convict Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter’s campus housing and began grooming her friends for abuse has been sued by two former students and the sister of one of the students who say they suffered years of abuse because of the college’s negligence. The plaintiffs allege in their lawsuit filed Nov. 21 in Manhattan federal court that Ray made little attempt to hide the fact that he had moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010 and that he was allowed to stay there. A college spokesperson said Thursday the facts of the case “will tell a different story.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.